WATERLOO — Several private water wells on South Pre-Emption Street on the far west end of the town have tested positive for coliform contamination.
That has led the Town Board to propose formation of a South Pre-Emption Street Water District to provide municipal water to some 19 residences on a portion of the street that borders the city of Geneva.
At its Monday night meeting, the Town Board will consider these two resolutions related to the project:
• A resolution designating the town as lead agency for the State Environmental Quality Review Act process for the proposed district.
• A resolution under that review determining there is no significant environmental impact from the project after reviewing Parts 1, 2 and 3 of the completed full Environmental Assessment Form prepared by the MRB Group.
Approval of the resolutions will move the project forward.
The project will involve installing approximately 7,000 linear feet of 8-inch water mains on the east side of Pre-Emption Street to connect to an existing 12-inch line at Pre-Emption Street and Packwood Road and an existing 6-inch line that is 1,500 feet north of the Norfolk Southern railroad crossing on Pre-Emption Street.
The project will also include installation of hydrants, valves and service lines to 19 residences.
The cost is estimated at $358,000. The town plans to seek a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Agency for the project.