OVID — The South Seneca school district is returning to the administrative model it used about 10 years ago.
On Wednesday, the school board approved the creation of the two positions of middle school and high school principals. They will replace the current two positions of grades 6-12 assistant principal and principal.
Superintendent Stephen Parker Zielinski said the district is returning to that more traditional model in an effort to establish a clearer chain of command and streamline communication.
“We’ve received a lot of community feedback this spring that our lines of communication aren’t as effective as they used to be, with the principal-assistant principal model spreading both out over seven grade levels,” he wrote in an email.
The board appointed Melissa Butler, the current assistant principal for grades 6-12, to the new Middle School principal position, effective Sept. 1. Zielinski said the board will be advertising this summer for the high school principal position.
He noted the current principal for grades 6-12, Tim Houseknecht, is coming to the end of his career and is mulling over his future plans.
Also Wednesday:
• SRO — A contract with Seneca County for a school resource officer was renewed for another three years. Zielinski said the district continues to pursue the idea of adding a second resource officer so it has coverage at district buildings in Ovid and Interlaken.
Zielinski said he has spoken to Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce about that prospect, as well Interlaken Mayor Richard Richardson. If Seneca County does not approve a second SRO for South Seneca, Zielinski said another option might be to enter into an agreement with the Village of Interlaken — it has its own police department — to supply a police officer for the Interlaken Elementary School building.
• ADMIN SUB — The board approved the creation of a per-diem administrative substitute, analogous to the existing 186-day substitute teacher positions in the district. The administrative substitute would be paid according to a daily rate and only for days worked.