WATERLOO — The South Seneca school district’s wish to have a second school resource officer received a boost from the Seneca County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
South Seneca Superintendent of Schools Stephen Parker Zielinski appealed to the board’s public safety committee, asking that a second Seneca County sheriff’s office deputy be assigned to the district, citing the 8-mile distance between the district’s elementary school in Interlaken and its secondary school in Ovid.
“In light of Uvalde (Texas) and even Buffalo, there is increased concern and public perception about school safety in the community,” Zielinski said, praising the work of the district’s current SRO, Deputy John McNabb, who works at the secondary school.
“I have spoken with Steve and told him it’s up to the board. They hold the purse strings,” county Sheriff Tim Luce said. “It would mean adding a new position and an added cost to the county and school district.”
Luce noted now is the time to decide because preparation of the 2023 county budget is underway and a new SRO would need to be trained before school begins.
Zielinski said the district’s 650 students are split almost equally between the two schools, adding that the school board is willing to share in the cost. Zielinski said he asked the small Interlaken Police Department if it could supply an SRO and was told it might be difficult.
“That could be a fallback position if the county declines to fill the 10-month position,” he said.
The committee voted 5-0 to send the request to the full board for a potential vote on Aug. 9.
In other committee matters Tuesday:
• The planning, development, agriculture and tourism committee voted 5-0 to hire High Road Community Planning and Analytics of Tonawanda to conduct a housing-needs assessment for the county. Joseph McGrath of the county Planning Department said the county received a $47,500 state grant for the study, and there is a $2,500 county match. He said three proposals were received and the Erie County firm was the lowest at $48,780. He said a check of references showed strong support for their work.
• The Indian Affairs Committee engaged in a lengthy discussion about various issues, ending with agreement that county officials should try to meet with Cayuga County officials on the Cayuga Nation’s possible land-into-trust application being reconsidered by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The Nation owns land in both counties, but the two counties have not always agreed on issues related to land in trust.