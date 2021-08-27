OVID — Joseph Borst Jr., a senior at South Seneca High School, has been appointed to the New York Governor’s Youth Council, a statewide advisory group of people 13-21 years old.
Borst, who lives in Ovid, is a junior assistant Scoutmaster and a longtime volunteer for Seneca Towns Engaging People for Solutions, or STEPS. He enjoys hiking, kayaking and paddle-boarding, along with engaging in local government.
As part of the Genesee Valley-Finger Lakes Region, Borst will join eight peers and regional representative Annie Mahoney, deputy director of Seneca County’s Workforce Development and Youth Bureau, to focus on creating positive interactions between youth and law enforcement, as well as addressing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Recommendations and proposals will be presented to the other six state regions as well as to the Statewide Advisory Council over the next several months.