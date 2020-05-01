OVID — The Seneca County sheriff's office arrested three people Friday for their alleged roles in vandalizing portraits of senior students on the lawn at South Seneca Middle/High School.
Michael J. Wilkins, 19, of Willard, was charged with a felony count of criminal mischief as a hate crime, along with a misdemeanor count of making graffiti.
Tangalean Kio, 18, of Ovid, was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and making graffiti.
Jonathan Siccardi, 18, of Interlaken, was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and making graffiti.
Sheriff's Office Lt. Tim Thompson said two adolescent offenders were identified, also.