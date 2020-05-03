OVID — What began as a tribute to this year’s senior class at South Seneca High School turned into a case of vandalism.
On Friday, the Seneca County sheriff’s office charged the following people:
• Michael J. Wilkins, 19, of Willard, criminal mischief as a hate crime, a felony, and making graffiti, a misdemeanor.
• Tangalean Kio, 18, of Ovid, and Jonathan Siccardi, 18, of Interlaken, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, and making graffiti.
The trio was given appearance tickets to court. Their arraignment on the charges is set for May 18 at the Seneca County Correctional Facility.
Sheriff’s Office Lt. Tim Thompson said two adolescent offenders were identified as well. Their names were not released. They will have their cases handled by the Seneca County Probation Department.
In an email to the Times, school district Superintendent Stephen Parker Zielinski said class advisers took the time and effort to honor the Class of 2020 with 55 lawn-sign portraits. They were erected on the front lawn of the Main Street school property recently.
Fourteen were vandalized during the overnight hours of Tuesday into Wednesday. Zielinski said derogatory messages were scrawled across the portraits.
“With all the good things to say about the district, it’s too bad to have this one be in the news,” he said, adding that suspects were named on social media and district officials were working with the sheriff’s office.
Wilkins and Kio are 2019 South Seneca graduates. Zielinski did not respond to an email asking if Siccardi is a current or former student.
Thompson and Sheriff Tim Luce said deputies and investigators went to the school Wednesday. Thompson said the vandalism included derogatory and hateful comments about some members of the senior class, adding that the sheriff’s office worked closely with school district administrators and guidance counselors.
Like many school districts in the area and around the state, Zielinski said South Seneca wanted to do something special for its seniors who will not be in school during the final weeks and days of their last year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“As we’ve been saying, this crisis is difficult enough, and it’s especially disappointing that an effort to honor and celebrate the senior class was targeted for attack,” {span}Zielinski{/span} said. “It only adds to our sadness for this great group of students, and all they’ve adjusted to as they lose their opportunity to be together in their last year of high school.”