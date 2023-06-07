OVID — The South Seneca Central School District community honored its state wrestling champion Friday.
Caleb Sweet won the New York State Public High School Athletic Association 145-pound wrestling title in Albany in February, the first Falcons wrestler to win a state championship.
In a ceremony in the high school auditorium Friday afternoon, the Sweet family, school officials, staff, teachers, students and community members paid tribute to Sweet for his championship. He is the son of Ken and Christine Sweet; Ken is South Seneca’s varsity wrestling coach.
Caleb completed his senior year with a record of 43-1 and finished his career with a 198-33 mark. He holds the school record for pins, takedowns and near-falls during one season, his senior year. He is a five-time Section V champion, was named the Section V most outstanding wrestler twice, and received the Section V sportsmanship award.
“One of the greatest years of my life was this year, when Caleb won a state title — and it wasn’t just about the victories. It was about the 10 years of work that went into it and him learning the lesson that hard works pays off,” Ken Sweet said. “It was also about the big hug I got in the corner when he won and the gratitude that he gave to all the coaches and fans and Mom that help him get there. He has somehow found a way to remain humble in all of this, and I can’t tell you how proud of him I am, both as a coach and his Dad.”
“It is a fantastic feeling to come together as a school community to celebrate one of our own and recognize this incredible accomplishment,” high school Principal Sara Horton said. “I think everyone can agree that Caleb’s remarkable achievements in wrestling are just a piece of his overall success. I wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter and look forward to seeing all that he accomplishes.”
Athletic Director Tim Crane echoed Horton’s thoughts.
“It has been fun to follow Sweet’s athletic career,” Crane said. “Caleb has always given extra effort, and to see him accomplish this goal of becoming a state champion has been wonderful.”
State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, presented an official state Legislature resolution recognizing Sweet’s accomplishment.