INTERLAKEN — Last spring, South Seneca school district parents were voicing concerns over school security and lobbying for a second school resource officer for the district, whose two buildings are separated by eight miles.
Last month, the result of that lobbying stood among Interlaken elementary fourth-graders sharing Halloween safety tips.
Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Presher was hired over the summer as the district’s second school resource officer, joining Deputy John McNabb, who is now solely assigned to the middle/high school building in Ovid. The Interlaken building is home to pre-K through fifth-grade students.
Presher, 28, is a 2012 Penn Yan Academy graduate who earned his criminal and public justice degrees from Finger Lakes Community College and SUNY Oswego. He joined the Seneca County sheriff’s office in 2017 as a corrections officer and later assumed a road deputy’s position. He lives in Fayette with his wife, Shelby, and their 5-month-old son, Jackson.
Initially hesitant to apply for the SRO position because he enjoys road patrol, Presher did so after being encouraged by a school board member and talking with other SROs.
“They just absolutely love the job and being able to connect with students, staff and the community,” he said. “That just drove home for me to say I wanted to do it.”
Presher completed his SRO training the last week of August, in time so he could start school alongside the returning students. His schedule mirrors that of school staff: He works from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and is on road patrol duty when school is not in session. Occasionally, Presher will handle calls outside of school if he is the closest patrol car.
Last year, McNabb — he was appointed South Seneca’s SRO two years ago — split his time between the Ovid and Interlaken school buildings.
“That is a pretty good distance to go,” said Presher, noting it was a concern for law enforcement.
Having two resource officers in the district also provides better coverage, as they can cover each other if one has to take time off, Presher said.
Although he sees his main job as ensuring safety of the school, Presher also is interested in combating some of the negative stereotypes of law enforcement and cultivating a feeling of trust among students.
“We’re here to help,” he said. “Ninety-nine-point-nine percent of the time in law enforcement (officers’) intentions are good.”
He noted that for some students, their only interaction with a police officer could be negative — for example, if they are caught up in home situations where deputies respond to calls of poor living conditions, domestic strife, or even arrests.
“If that’s all they’re seeing, they’re never going to like us or trust us,” he said.
To foster that feeling of friendly familiarity, Presher greets students each morning as they arrive in the building.
“I think that’s a big deal,” he said, adding McNabb was unable to do that because he had to be in Ovid, where the school day starts earlier.
The job is more than just high-fives and fist-pumps at the start of the day, though. Presher also is trying to teach all kinds of safety skills, noting the pandemic delayed that opportunity for some of the younger students — be it learning how to call 911 in emergencies or practicing safety drills in school.
“None of those students had ever done a lockdown drill, which is scary to think because we live in an age where school shootings happen,” Presher said.
As he gets his feet wet in his new position, Presher is piggybacking on some of the presentations McNabb gave last year, such as the “See Something, Say Something” lessons he shared in September and Halloween safety tips. He’s also attending morning meetings in each of the classrooms.
Principal Adam Rundell, in his 10th year at the helm of Interlaken elementary, appreciates Presher’s full-time presence and said he’s heard only positive things from students, staff and parents about the new SRO. He said the school is lucky to have Presher. He also feels a big sense of relief with some additional security.
“Just having somebody who is here and trained and can keep an eye on things,” Rundell said. “ ... It was great that we had one SRO, but when there were needs somewhere else, we didn’t have that coverage all the time; we had 50 percent at the most.”
Superintendent Stephen Parker Zielenski said the cost to the district for now having two SROs is $95,000 for the 2022-23 school year.
So far, Presher is enjoying his new role and feels like he’s making inroads. He joked that a pre-K student wanted to chat, so he called 911 and asked for Presher personally (“at least he remembered the number,” he said.) And, another student reported an upsetting in-school interaction to him because she trusted him.
“At the end of the day, that’s the goal here, those positive interactions with children,” he said.