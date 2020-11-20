CANANDAIGUA — Faced with a severe decline in sales-tax revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontario County’s budget for next year slashes spending by more than $17 million from this year’s budget.
The county Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the 2021 budget at its meeting last week. Total spending is about $223 million, far less than the current $240.5 million budget.
“With the outbreak of a global pandemic requiring much of the economy to cease for a period, the fiscal future remains uncertain,” said Canandaigua city Supervisor David Baker, the county’s budget officer. “While businesses in Ontario County have begun operating again, many may be permanently lost as a result of the hardships of the closures made necessary for the health and safety of our residents. All of this has had a dramatic impact on the revenues and expenditures for the county.”
In addition to the sharp decline in sales-tax revenue, largely due to the extended closure of Eastview Mall this year, Baker said state aid for mandated programs also has been withheld by the state or delayed.
“On top of the revenue shortfalls, we have incurred additional expenditures to provide necessary support to our first responders and health care sectors,” he said. “These factors have been the challenge of this budget preparation.”
Although county officials had hoped to keep the property tax rate flat, supervisors approved raising the rate from $6.28 per $1,000 of assessed value this year to $6.31 for next year. The rate was $6.35 per $1,000 in 2019.
Mary Gates, the county’s finance director, said the increased rate for 2021 will result in about a $6 tax increase for the average county residential property value of $198,000.
County officials faced a projected shortfall of $17 million to $20 million going into the budget planning process.
“Budgeting for next year really began with, and has had to be largely formed by, what we have had to adjust to in dealing with revenue shortfalls we are facing in 2020,” Gates said.
She and Baker said the county will cut significant salary costs in 2021 through a retirement incentive taken by more than 50 county employees. Many of them had 30-plus years of experience.
In another cost-cutting measure, county department heads were asked to reduce their operating expenses by at least 5 percent. Baker said that wasn’t easy considering the county population keeps growing.
“Ontario County continues to be one of the few growing communities in New York state,” he said. “While this is a positive trend, a growing community also means a growing need for services and many of the programs mandated by the state and federal governments are unfunded or underfunded.”