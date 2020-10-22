LYONS — While the 2021 Wayne County budget is not finalized, as of now the plan calls for a nearly $3 million spending cut and the property tax rate falling by nearly 30 cents.
The county Board of Supervisors discussed the tentative budget at its Tuesday meeting. A public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1 in the board chambers.
County Administrator Rick House said the approximately $188 million tentative budget is about $2.8 million less than the current spending plan. It has a property tax rate of $7.49 per $1,000 of assessed valued, down from the current tax rate of $7.77 per $1,000.
Like every county in the state, Wayne saw a decline in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state withholding aid.
“Cutting spending was a big thing, because revenues are down,” House said.
However, House said the county realized a 36-percent increase in sales tax revenue in October compared to October 2020, largely due to internet sales. He added that Wayne County’s finances fared better during the pandemic compared to neighboring Ontario and Seneca counties, which have large shopping centers.
“We don’t have a lot of brick and mortar here,” he said. “We survived and we have seen a huge uptick in internet sales.”
Still, House said the county had to close a multi-million dollar budget gap, which was done by not filling close to 60 vacant jobs and deferring some highway projects, among other measures. He added there were minimal layoffs (less than five), and some of those employees were moved to other county jobs while some retired.
In other board matters:
• NEW DA’S OFFICE — The board approved leasing space at 30 Church St. in Lyons for the district attorney’s office, which will move early next year from the nearby Hall of Justice. House said the state court system wants to expand operations at the Hall of Justice.
The county will lease the space from the Evangelist family, which House said did more than $300,000 in renovations to the building. The Wayne County Action Program is now in the building but will be moving to the former Lyons Community Center on Broad Street.
House said the county will lease the Church Street space for $4,000 a month over a 10-year lease, which is renewable. Part of that cost will be offset by the state court system paying more rent at the Hall of Justice, which is a county-owned building.
• SETTLEMENTS — The board approved two settlements, one for $150,000 over a 2016 death at the county nursing home. A wrongful death claim was filed over that case.
The county’s insurance carrier will pay $125,000 of the settlement. Nursefinders, a contracted agency, will pay the other $25,000.
The second settlement, for $30,000, is over an improper medical exam for an inmate at the county jail in 2018.
House said he could not discuss specifics on the cases, citing confidentiality agreements in the settlements.