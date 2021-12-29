BUTLER — David Spickerman is a lot like the Wizard of Oz, the man behind the green curtain.
For 34 years, he has been a major influence on policies and projects in Wayne County, from his position on the board of supervisors to chairing the board of the Wayne County Industrial Development Agency.
But, for the most part — like the wizard — Spickerman has stayed out of the limelight. And, he is proud that the town of Butler, one of the smallest and most rural in the county, largely has stayed that way as well.
At 72, though, it is time to let someone else take the controls. Spickerman will retire Dec. 31 to “do anything I want to do any time I want to do it.”
He and his wife, Eileen, own a home in Florida, but when asked if he was moving there, he chuckled, “Not that I know of. We go back and forth, but I don’t think I have plans to move.”
Spickerman’s last county board meeting was Dec. 21, when fellow supervisors, elected officials, the supervisors’ deputy clerk, and even a retired county department head recounted his accomplishments and presented him citations and gifts.
The myriad undertakings that Spickerman had a hand in during his more than three decades of public service include the social services building, the revamped county jail, the expansive new Wayne County Nursing Home, the public health building on Nye Road, the new county courthouse, and the county water and sewer authority facility near Red Creek.
That’s not to mention his pivotal role as chairman of the county’s Economic Development Committee and the efforts that supported everything from the expansion of Garlock Sealing Technologies in Palmyra, the retention and expansion of IEC Electronics in Newark, and bringing Inter-Grow Greenhouses to the town of Ontario.
Not bad for someone who left Leavenworth High School in Wolcott at 16 because “I thought I was smarter than they were.”
He later earned a general equivalency diploma when he was in the Air Force but found the service “too boring.” He initially had joined to learn how to drive a truck, but he was honorably discharged after a year — after which he bought a truck and taught himself.
He also learned butchering and bought food stores in Wolcott, Clyde, Butler and Savannah. He sold or closed all except Dave’s, a staple in Savannah for more than two decades, selling it in 2017. It is now Rose’s Quick Stop.
Spickerman was a man who could help broker an important economic development project worth millions of dollars, and then go to his business and bake pizza, swirl an ice cream cone, make subs, sell beer, and redeem lottery tickets.
“I have always thought of myself as an average person helping average people,” said the man who thought his job as a supervisor was “pretty cool.”
However, he was more likely to take a page from the late Congressman Frank Horton and duck out a back door rather than look to be on center stage.
“Frank was my hero,” Spickerman said of Horton, a Republican who was somewhat of a maverick in Congress, not always voting the party line to please his colleagues and instead doing what he thought was best for his district.
Spickerman said Horton would come to Butler once every year, as he did all the towns in his district. He brought Butler a flag that had flown over the Capitol, then a flagpole when Spickerman said the town didn’t have one.
“Did you know that his desk from his congressional office, it ended up in Marv Decker’s office in the county?” Spickerman said of the late Wolcott supervisor, who was board chair for more than two decades.
Decker and the late Louis DeLisio, Galen town supervisor, were Spickerman’s mentors. Although they came from different political parties — DeLisio was a Democrat, Decker a Republican — they both had the same goal: to do their best for county residents and make honest decisions.
“I have never been involved in party politics,” he said, noting that when he was elected town supervisor, he was a Democrat, the first to be elected Butler supervisor. He later changed his party affiliation to Republican because he said his views had shifted somewhat.
Spickerman got into politics because he didn’t like the regulations that small businesses were facing.
“You know, I’ve been anti-regulation a long time. I still am,” he said. “And, the good old boy way of doing things, I think there were some things that weren’t totally ethical.”
He ran three times before he was finally elected, defeating then-incumbent Peter Densmore — and he never lost an election again.
He has served on nearly every county committee. Wherever Decker, and later chairmen Jim Hoffman, Steve LeRoy and Ken Miller put him, that’s where he went, without complaint. Over the years, he found he could pretty much do what he wanted, and what he wanted was to work on improving Wayne County’s economy.
Although he wanted to see growth for the county, he didn’t necessarily want to see big changes in Butler. The town has no debt and still keeps a paper checkbook, according to Wayne County Administrator Rick House.
“You have these great big rich towns that have big problems,” Spickerman said. “In Butler, we managed our own destiny.
“I don’t always think bigger is better. More services mean spending more money. We have always been a farming community here.”
Those who served with Spickerman appreciated his straightforward, quiet manner but also his way of getting a point across.
State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow of Lyons sat with Spickerman for nine years on the Board of Supervisors and said he had a unique personality — humble and tempered nearly always, unless something got the best of him or he cracked a joke that could break up a room. And, if he thought something was important, he would not hesitate to express his opinion.
“Dave is really quite an individual,” Manktelow said, noting that he appreciated Spickerman’s dry sense of humor before adding, “It took a little bit to learn that humor.”
“He’s awesome,” Marion Supervisor Jolene Bender added. “You have to get to know him to say that, though.”
House said Spickerman’s institutional knowledge of Wayne County is irreplaceable. He was the only remaining board member from the late 1980s, and he easily recalled nearly everything.
“I have so much respect for Dave,” said House, who started his own career with the sheriff’s office and became county administrator in 2015. “He could tell you what happened back when, who did what. He gave a great perspective to everything. I have learned a lot from him.
“He came from the smallest town in the county, but he has a huge amount of knowledge about county government.”
Retired Wayne County Planning Director Sharon Lilla worked with Spickerman on everything from recycling to economic development; Lilla also took the podium at the Dec. 21 meeting.
“I know you thought I got out of your hair 10 years ago,” she said, “But we worked together a long time. I loved working with Dave. He is one of my favorite people.”
Spickerman planned to work up to his last day, and when asked if he was expecting to be called upon for advice once he retired, he laughed and said he hoped not.
“There are a lot of people there who are smarter than me,” he said.
Times reporter Steve Buchiere contributed to this story.