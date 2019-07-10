MILO — The driver of a pickup truck that hit a pedestrian late Saturday night will not be facing charges.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said Tuesday that Roger Taft, 22, of Bath, was on his way home after working at KanPak in Penn Yan when he hit Bradley Vogt, 31, of Penn Yan. The accident happened about 11:30 p.m. on Route 54, just south of the Penn Yan village limits.
Taft was driving south toward Bath. Spike said Vogt was walking north in the southbound lane when he was hit by the truck.
“We still don’t know why he was in the middle of the road,” Spike said of Vogt, adding that Vogt may have been under the influence of alcohol. “All of a sudden, he (Vogt) was in his (Taft’s) headlights.”
Spike said the sheriff’s office accident reconstruction team determined, from skid marks in the road, that Taft tried to avoid hitting Vogt and was not driving more than 55 miles per hour. Spike added that there is no indication Taft was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Vogt, who suffered fractures, a head injury and internal injuries, was flown by Mercy Flight Central to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Spike said Vogt was in stable condition Monday night and will undergo surgery this week.
Responding with deputies were Penn Yan police, the Penn Yan Fire Department and Gorham Advanced Life Support.
