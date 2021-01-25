PENN YAN — Following a presentation on police reform that was seen by more than 20 people, Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike will do another Wednesday.
Spike said seven county residents attended his PowerPoint presentation Tuesday in the Legislature chambers. Another 15 or so watched by way of Zoom videoconferencing.
The presentations are part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, which requires communities and police agencies to have reform plans in place by April 1. Yates County Legislature Chairman Doug Paddock said Spike also is reviewing current police services by the sheriff’s office, and the Legislature must certify a reform plan by April 1 or risk losing state aid.
The Legislature also is doing a county question-and-answer survey related to that review. That can be found online at bit.ly/39cWv4l.
The second presentation is scheduled from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday in the Legislature chambers, with limited in-person attendance. To reserve an in-person spot, contact Legislature Clerk Connie Hayes at chayes@yatescounty.org or (315) 536-5150.
Paper copies of the survey will be available Wednesday.
People who want to see Wednesday’s presentation by Zoom can go to bit.ly/3o94Xpd. The meeting ID is 819 4118 2362 and the passcode is 553143.
People can also listen by phone. Call 1-646-558-8656 and enter the meeting ID.