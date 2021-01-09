If ever there was a year to admit defeat in the pursuit of personal goals, 2020 was the perfect excuse. Yet, the months of political unrest, wildfires and virus decimation could not stop Kelly Jordan-Uline from completing her year-long goal.
That goal was a lofty one: run 2,020 miles for the year 2020.
On the final evening of the year, Jordan-Uline crossed her own finish line and finished off 2020 with a run of two miles to surpass 2,020 miles. That’s 3,555,200 yards, 3,250,875 meters, 3,250 kilometers and 1,755 nautical miles for any sailing aficionados.
Jordan-Uline, 28, originally from Romulus, has always been into running. What made the challenge all the more daunting was that the novel coronavirus wiped out all races. There were no 5Ks, half-marathons or even ultras to count toward the 2,020-mile goal. Each mile she ran was on her own volition.
For Jordan-Uline to run 2,020 miles in a year, she needed to run an average of about 5.5 miles per day. That’s assuming she would run every day, which, even for an avid runner, is an impossible task. Even with 2020 being a leap-year, it was a tough feat.
“I decided in November before 2020 started that I wanted to run 2,020 miles in 2020,” Jordan-Uline said in a phone call with the Times. “I had to do at least five and half miles every day. I would try and do one rest a week so I would have to make up the miles on different days that I missed.”
Most New Year’s resolutions don’t seem to even make it to February, but Jordan-Uline turned her New Year’s goal into a reality.
Jordan-Uline teaches physical education in the Pembroke Central School District. She earned a Masters degree of Science in Physical Education at Canisius College in December of 2019.
Her job at Pembroke didn’t stop her from accomplishing what she set out for in 2020.
“I just like running in general,” Jordan-Uline said of her motivation. “At one point, I had just gotten so far, I was like ‘Oh, I can’t go back now, I can’t stop,’ all of my previous miles would be wasted if I don’t keep going forward. I posted stuff on social media and I was like, ‘I can’t let down the people that were following my journey online.’”
The most miles that she ran in one day was 13, just shy of a half-marathon.
“Since I was young I just always liked running,” Jordan-Uline said. “I did my first full marathon when I was 17. I just have always been into it.”
She has completed four marathons and quite a few half-marathons in her life, including the New York City Marathon, which was the last marathon she completed.
“I’ll definitely keep running,” Jordan-Uline stated on her future running plans. “I like to do strength training as well so I want to get back into my strength training routine as well with my running to help make my running a little bit better.”
Jordan-Uline finished her 2,020 miles on New Year’s Eve as she only needed one mile to complete on the final day of the year.
She ended up running two miles on New Year’s Eve, giving her 2,021 total.
Jordan-Uline stated the reason for the extra mile in a text message to the Times is that she wanted, “to make sure 2020 is in the past for good.”
She even had her own personal finish line made up which she ran through on New Year’s Eve.
As mentally taxing as 2020 was, the need for small victories was imperative. Jordan-Uline’s small victories eventually added up to 2,021 miles, a befitting symbol for the year to come.