TYRE — Beginning at noon Friday, patrons will be able to walk into del Lago Resort & Casino’s new sports-wagering room and place a bet.
DraftKings Sportsbook at del Lago is scheduled to open in conjunction with the start of college football season. Former Syracuse University and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb will be on hand for the official ribbon-cutting.
