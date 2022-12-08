CANANDAIGUA — In what the city’s police chief called a brief but intense encounter, a Canandaigua Academy student with a knife was disarmed Thursday by the school resource officer.
In a statement on the city school district website, Superintendent Jamie Farr said the student was taken into custody by the resource officer. Other officers responded, also.
“Everyone is safe and nobody has been harmed,” Farr said. “Areas of the building had to be cleared and secured while law enforcement responded.”
Farr said the incident was brief and took place within the confines of the SRO’s office.
“This was a very brief but intense situation, and I am thankful that our school resource officer was alert and was able to disarm the student without being injured or causing injury to the student,” said Canandaigua police Chief Mathew Nielsen, who declined to name the officer. “During our investigation this far, the student’s intent was self-harm, and there is no indication that any other students were at risk of being harmed or targeted.”
“We are thankful for the quick actions of our school resource officer and our administration who were able to secure the situation and the area within seconds,” Farr added.
Nielsen said the police department and the district would not be releasing any more information about the student or the investigation at this time.
“As the investigation continues, we may be able to release more information in the future,” Nielsen said. “Also, in the coming days we will have an extra police presence at the schools to assure the safety of our students.”
“Safety remains the top priority in the school district and we are fortunate to have three school resource officers on our staff daily. We also benefit from a tremendous relationship with the city police as well as the sheriff’s office and state troopers,” Farr added. “We will have increased police presence in and around campus in the coming days as an extra precaution.”
Farr said each school in the district has strong mental health staff who are available should students or staff need assistance.
“Please be sure to check on your loved ones and seek help if needed,” he said.