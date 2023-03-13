CANANDAIGUA — The Committee on Policing and Safeguarding Schools, as the name indicates, is an organization of school resource officers and administrators with the goal of preventing violence in schools.
Two Ontario County sheriff’s deputies who work as SROs at area schools took part in the committee’s second annual conference last month in Saratoga Springs.
“Part of the conference was studying past critical incidents in schools to learn from them, such as what warning signs to watch for before violent incidents happen and how to best react to protect students and staff if an incident does unfold,” Sheriff David Cirencione said.
C-PASS, the committee’s acronym, is sponsored by the New York State Sheriffs’ Association. Deputies John Potter (Red Jacket SRO) and Dyson Williamson (Bloomfield) attended the conference.
Topics included preparing for critical incidents before they happen, threat assessment on individuals, bullying, LGBTQ+ and sensitivity training, and mental health. One of the speakers was a sheriff’s deputy from Colorado who discussed a school shooting in 2013.
Cirencione said there was a segment on communications by AT&T. It looked at standardizing public-address systems and announcements in schools when incidents happen.
“Often, when there is a threat in one school building the announcement does not make it to other buildings on the campus unless someone manually communicates it to others,” he said. “There is work now toward technology to standardize this and alert all personnel on the campus in real time through different messaging methods.”
Cirencione said C-PASS and its conferences provide important information for SROs to learn best practices and network with other SROs from across region and state.
“Locally, all of the SROs in Ontario County meet monthly to discuss trends with the youth in our schools and the best ways to get services to those in need, in addition to the best practices in protecting our school facilities,” he said.
Also in February, Cirencione said the sheriff’s special investigations (narcotics) unit wrapped up a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a suspected drug dealer in Geneva. More than 1.5 kilograms of cocaine was seized.
In addition, Cirencione said his officers worked with the Monroe County sheriff’s office and FBI on a child pornography case, resulting in the arrest of a Phelps man for sexual abuse. The man faces federal charges as well.
Five new members of the sheriff’s office were sworn in last month, including a full-time deputy who will begin the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy later this month. A recently retired Geneva Police Department officer will join the sheriff’s office’s part-time ranks.
Two new corrections officers at the county jail were hired, as was a 911 dispatcher.
Cirencione reported the following sheriff’s office statistics for February:
• The 911 Center processed 14,148 “events” including 12,467 police calls, 1,291 calls for emergency medical services, and 390 fire calls. Deputies and investigators made 91 arrests.
• Deputies responded to 36 calls for reported drug overdoses, using Narcan four times to revive people. Those overdoses were not fatal.
• Deputies responded to 167 motor-vehicle crashes in the county during the month, 12 resulting in injury and two fatalities investigated by state police. Deputies responded to 101 property damage-only crashes and 54 car-deer collisions.
• Sheriff’s deputies made 743 traffic stops in February and responded to 29 mental health calls. Five people were charged with driving while intoxicated.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit had 14 calls last month including drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies processed 25 pistol permit applications during the month.
• There was an average of 75 male inmates and 19 female inmates at the county jail in February. Another 57 people were held at the jail for arraignment and 35 were released on their own recognizance.
