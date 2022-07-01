WATERLOO — A summer staple is returning in 2022.
The St. Francis St. Clare Summer Festival is coming back after a two-year absence. It’s set for July 28-30 in the parking lot behind St. Mary’s Church.
The festival, conducted mostly under tents, begins at 5 p.m. July 28. It closes at 11 p.m. that night, and reopens again at 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.
There is free entertainment each night, including a live performance by the band Night Train Saturday night. There will be children’s games, casino games, and festival food, including a chicken barbecue Thursday and a fish fry Friday.
The festival will feature a raffle for more than $17,000 in cash prizes. Raffle tickets are on sale or can be bought at the Festival, with the drawings scheduled for Saturday night.
Monetary donations and volunteer workers are needed. To donate, volunteer, or get more information, call (315) 539-2944.