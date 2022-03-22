GENEVA — For the first time in its history, St. Francis-St. Stephen School will offer a pre-kindergarten program for 3-year-olds.
Enrollment for the program at the 17 Elmwood Ave. Catholic school is underway. The informal deadline to enroll a child is May 1, although applications will be accepted after that date.
“Parents have been asking for it for a few years now,” SFSS Principal Lorraine Williams said. “Other schools in the Rochester Diocese have it and Ben Vasquez, one of our parents, had taken the lead in encouraging enrollment.
“We envision a program that gives 3-year-olds an idea of what school is all about, some basic instruction and an introduction to art, music and physical education,” Williams added, noting that the school will need at least eight students to launch the program, although there will be room for more.
“We hope this program will lay the foundation for more enrollment in our Catholic school in all grades,” said Ben Vasquez, vice chairman of the Our Lady of Peace Parish Council and a parent.
Beginning in the fall, the school will offer a three-days-a-week program from 8:15-11:15 a.m. and a two-days-a-week program during the same hours. Tuition will be $1,980 annually for the two-day program and $2,242 for the three-day program.
Williams said children must be 3 years old on or before Dec. 1 to be eligible. “They must also be potty-trained,” she added.
The school, formed in 1982 by the merger of St. Francis School on Exchange Street and St. Stephen School on Elmwood Avenue, has an enrollment of 93 children in pre-K through eighth grade.