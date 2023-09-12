CANANDAIGUA — The oldest school in the Catholic Diocese began the 2023-24 school year with a new grade configuration.
Grades 7 and 8 have been eliminated for the first time. The school also begins the year with a new principal in Cristina Falbo.
“Our enrollment number is stable given that we have gone from a pre-K to Grade 8 to pre-K to Grade 6 school,” Falbo said. “In June, it was decided to make the change, due to a number of factors, to close our middle-school levels and use our resources to build up our pre-K to Grade 6 classes.”
Any teacher affected by the reduction who wanted to remain at St. Mary’s was given the chance to continue instructing at a different grade level.
Falbo said there are four new teachers this year: Pamela Araya, kindergarten; Tami Farnsworth, second grade; Angus McCrumb; third grade; and Thomas Callahan, physical education and health.
“Our elementary department is trying out a departmentalized program this year,” Falbo reported. “With the closure of seventh and eighth grades, we were left with teachers who wanted to stay and continue their specialized teaching. This gave us the wonderful opportunity to allow teachers to continue teaching what they love and excel in while providing students with an opportunity to be academically challenged by different teachers, develop interpersonal skills by being exposed to different teacher styles, and prepare students for the transition to middle school.”
The elementary classrooms were moved to the former middle school wing to allow for larger academic spaces and a more cohesive layout.
The school increased tuition by a small amount, although that number wasn’t specified.
The school at 16 Gibson St. is affiliated with St. Benedict Parish, which consists of St. Mary’s Church in Canandaigua and St. Bridget’s Church in Bloomfield.