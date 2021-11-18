PENN YAN — For 10 years, the Penn Yan and Keuka Lake communities, along with friends and family from the Finger Lakes region and beyond, have come together on Thanksgiving morning to take part in a tradition of supporting St. Michael School.
After transitioning to a virtual run last year, this year’s event will once again happen in person.
The 10th annual St. Michael School 5K Turkey Trot and Kids Fun Run is scheduled for Thanksgiving morning.
The 5K course is USATF-certified and professionally timed by Falcon Race Timing. The course follows flat terrain through town for 3.1 miles. It will be held rain or shine.
The 5K race begins at 8:30 a.m., while the Kids Fun Run follows at 9:30 am. Awards will be presented to the top overall female and male, the top finishers in each age group, and all Kids Fun Run participants.
Registration is $25 for the 5K and $5 for the Kids Fun Run. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=51887&eventId=547397. Signup ends at 11:59 a.m. Monday.
The first 100 registered participants will receive a free race T-shirt. Post-race food and water will be provided.
This annual event is one of St. Michael School’s most profitable fundraisers, with proceeds raised supporting the school’s general operating needs. Of the 16 Catholic schools in the Diocese of Rochester, St. Michael School is one of the top performers in relation to raising money through its own fundraising initiatives.