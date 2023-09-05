PENN YAN — St. Michael School, one of the oldest schools in the Catholic Diocese of Rochester, will open for its 141st year of operation on Wednesday.
Principal Debra Marvin said with 80 students, enrollment in pre-school through fifth grade is about the same as last year.
Marvin said new instructors include Jessica Ciancaglini, who also teaches music at St. Francis-St. Stephen School in Geneva, and Elizabeth Thorman, also a Spanish teacher at St. Mary’s School in Canandaigua.
“We are still looking to fill an open position for a physical education teacher,” Marvin said, noting long-term substitute Carrie Tette will handle those duties for now.
Marvin said existing programs will return and be expanded, but no new programs are planned.
Tuition increased by $20 a month per student.
“As principal and champion for (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education, I was so determined to provide opportunities for students to experience STEM education and ways to get them excited about learning,” Marvin said. “St. Michael School is also a school whose foundation is all about caring for the environment and community. We continue to partner with community members and groups to provide service opportunities for children and families.”