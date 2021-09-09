PENN YAN — St. Michael School began its 139th year of operation Tuesday with 80 students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
Principal Debra Marvin said the 2021-22 enrollment represents an 18-student increase from 2020-21.
“All of last year’s teaching staff are back this year,” Marvin said, “but we are still looking to hire a part-time physical education teacher.”
The school is requiring face coverings for all students and staff in the 214 Keuka St. school building. Marvin said the school’s size allows for social distancing in classrooms.
While COVID-19 vaccinations were not required for employees, Marvin said all staff members chose to be vaccinated in the spring.
“We are able to bring back some of the activities that we couldn’t offer in 2020, such as golf, skiing and bowling,” Marvin continued. “We are also offering science, technology, engineering and math classes at each grade level.”
The school will have a prayer service for local first responders at 9 a.m. Friday in nearby St. Michael’s Church, with all area first responders welcome to attend.