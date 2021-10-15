GENEVA — In an economically challenged neighborhood on the city’s north side, St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy stands as an oasis, providing cultural enrichment for the community, regardless of income.
“Our founding mission statement says ‘arts for all,’ ” said the Rev. Jim Adams, the rector of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, who serves, along with his wife, Sue, as unpaid directors of the academy.
A seminal moment in the cultural organization’s 16-year history comes Saturday, when the music and dance academy celebrates its new home on the church grounds at 149 Genesee St.
The new home is the former church parsonage, mostly unused since Adams arrived in 1983. He and his wife chose to buy a home on Castle Street instead of living in the rectory, which was built in 1905.
“This was largely in disrepair,” Adams said as he walked the Finger Lakes Times through the renovated building, “and it was at the point where it might need to be torn down.”
A fundraising campaign launched in 2017 hoped to avert that possibility. The capital project, which is ongoing, included long-needed improvements to the church, as well as the rectory’s renovation, which Adams said was the most expensive portion of the improvements. In all, about $2.5 million has been raised and spent on the projects, a number that Adams said reflects not only an investment in the church and the academy, but also in the neighborhood they call home.
Academy dance programs will remain in the expansive church space, but much of the musical instruction will move to the renovated building.
The renovation is impressive. In what used to be the rectory’s living room is the piano studio, where two shiny grand pianos anchor a dazzling space that features sparkling hardwood floors.
“This is just an elegant and inspiring place for teachers to teach and students to learn,” Adams said.
The room’s not finished, Adams noted, as two more pianos are coming.
Down the hall is another instruction room where a grand piano of a more historic variety sits. The 1895 Steinway was in the Castle Street home Jim and Sue purchased when coming to Geneva. The home was previously owned by Theodora Smith, who hosted the Geneva Piano Quartette; it continues to this day. Theodora is a descendant of the Smith family associated with Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Adams said.
The piano was donated by Margie Whiteleather, another descendant of the family.
Unpacking her stuff in the new administrative offices of the St. Peter’s Academy was bookkeeper Kim Wagner, who will be sharing the space with administrative assistant Michelle Higgins.
“I love it,” she said.
Upstairs, piano teacher Troy Slocum was doing some last-minute touches in the piano lab, where two rows of electronic keyboards fill the room.
“It’s perfect, a dream come true,” Slocum said. “I think the students are going to go crazy when they get here.”
He noted that piano students get group and private lessons each week.
The academy was decorated and furnished by Sue Adams, who Jim said hunted estate sales to find things that would fit the historic building’s comfortable decor.
Expansive windows with lots of natural light offer great views from virtually of all of the building’s rooms.
The renovation was done by Proctor Roofing and Construction of Seneca — and Adams praised them for doing a great job.
“We’ve been pleased with them from start to finish,” he said. “They care about the quality. They caught the vision of what we’re trying to do here.”
While much has been accomplished, there is more to be done, Adams noted. The next phase includes connecting the church and the arts academy and make St. Peter’s Academy fully accessible. The connector will include an elevator and an accessible bathroom.
That project is expected to cost approximately $1 million, and Adams said that’s why the church’s capital campaign continues. The fundraising effort also includes creating an endowment that would provide money for a paid director when he and Sue step down.
Adams noted a generous capital campaign donation by Rankine VanAnda, a great-grandson of the first rector of St. Peter’s Church, the Rev. James Rankine. James Rankine also served as president of Hobart College during his time as church rector.
“We could not have done it without him,” Adams said.
Adams is proud of what St. Peter’s Academy has achieved, noting that a number of its students have gone on to study music in college.
“It really makes a difference in kids’ lives,” Adams said. “If it creates a love of music, either playing or listening, your life is enriched.”