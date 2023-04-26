GENEVA — The 12th annual Dinner for the Arts, An Elegant Evening — Together Again is returning to an in-person format this year.
After four years of hosting the dinner virtually and hybrid style, everyone is invited to come to St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy’s major annual fundraiser for an evening of celebration, song, music, dining, and camaraderie.
This year’s event at the church and parish hall is set for April 30 at 149 Genesee St. A wine reception and silent auction display kick off the festivities at 4:30 p.m., followed by entertainment from the SPCAA faculty and students at 5 p.m., and dinner and the awards presentation at 5:30 p.m.
This year’s menu, which is being catered by Beef & Brew, features the following courses: a bread dipping platter; wild mushroom and brie soup; orchard and vineyard salad; a mixed grille platter with petite filet mignon, seared duck breast, and seared Maryland crabcake; and Chantilly-filled cream puffs.
Donna Davenport, Abigail Adams DuPrau, and Meredith Beckley will receive the year’s major awards (see story above).
The silent auction is underway on the Betterworld online platform. Bidding will continue before and during dinner, with bidding closing at 6 p.m.
Tickets cost $100. A portion of the proceeds benefit SPCAA’s operations and financial aid fund. Sponsorship opportunities and Friend of the Arts contributions are available by contacting 315-789-0106.
More information is available at stpetersarts.org.