GENEVA — The Rochester Area Community Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church recently.
The local historic church was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2002 and was inducted into the Medina Sandstone Hall of Fame in 2019.
“I am grateful for the support of the Rochester Area Community Foundation as St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy seek to preserve these architectural and historic treasures and to adapt them to meet the needs of the community today,” said the Rev. James Adams, rector of St. Peter’s, in a press release.
Anchoring the south end of Geneva’s Genesee Park Historic District, the structure is a Medina sandstone, Gothic Revival-style church designed by architect Richard Upjohn. It was constructed from 1868-1870 with funds raised through voluntary contributions.
In 1878, Upjohn’s son, Richard M. Upjohn, designed a massive, four-story, square bell tower at the northwest corner of the church.
In 1986, the parish began a restoration of the buildings to restore the original Gothic splendor of the church. Today the interior of the church survives virtually intact with carved trusses supporting the paneled ceiling; original pews arranged around a center aisle; and delicate stenciling.
In 2005, the church established the St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy. It continues to grow, and its success has created the need for more space for instruction. A $4 million capital campaign is underway to raise money to convert the two-story former rectory on the south side of the grounds into the main space for the academy.
The annual Friends of the Arts appeal is currently underway. Donations will ensure that music and dance lessons are made available to students of all ages and abilities. Donors can mail a check to the Arts Academy at 149 Genesee St., Geneva, or donate online at https://stpetersarts.org/giving/be-a-friend-of-the-arts/.
