SHORTSVILLE — A Red Jacket High School staff member is being called a hero after first calming, then disarming a student who brought a loaded handgun into the school office.
During a media briefing Friday, Ontario County Sheriff Phil Povero said deputies responded to the school shortly after 10 a.m. following a 911 call. School staff had disarmed and detained the 15-year-old male student before deputies arrived.
The middle/high school was placed on lockdown and the student removed. He remained in custody as of Friday afternoon, and Povero said the investigation is continuing.
“The actions of Red Jacket High School staff and eventually disarm the student were heroic,” said Povero, who did not identify any staff members but said their actions prevented a more serious situation. “The Red Jacket school administration is to be commended for providing staff regular training specifically for emergency response and lockdown procedures.”