SENECA — The town of Seneca is served by Stanley-Hall-Gorham Volunteer Ambulance Inc., which is located in the Hall Firehouse on Route 14A.
The ambulance service is looking to build a new, free-standing facility, and officials are talking with the town about leasing land as the site of a new, independent center.
At its November meeting, the town board approved a letter of cooperation with the ambulance company, pledging its cooperation to potentially enter into a long-term lease of a parcel of town-owned land for little or no monthly rent so a new headquarters could be built if financing is arranged.
The land under consideration is to the south of the town court parking lot at 4224 South St.
“We simply offered a letter to them that states if they receive funding for construction, we would give consideration to a long term property lease for them to build on town property,” Seneca Supervisor Drew Wickham said. “This service is very important, and the town board feels we should support their work to build an independent facility.”
Ambulance company director Amanda Gibeau told the board plans have been finalized and bids are being solicited for construction. She said the ambulance company is working with a bank to see if it can get U.S. Department of Agriculture funding, which could provide low interest and a longer term. The ambulance company would be responsible for maintenance of the building and care of the grounds.
In another matter:
• WATER — The state Health Department has approved plans for a water project on Olson Road, paving the way for construction to start in 2023.
The town has been working on a water-system upgrade with the neighboring town of Geneva in recent years. The town of Seneca received a state grant for a new storage tank on Olson Road and to refurbish an existing one on Kashong Switch Road, along with upgrades to its water pump on Kashong Switch Road.