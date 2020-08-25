CANANDAIGUA — Fulfilling a long-time dream, Adam and Cortini Stahl and Nathan Stahl have opened Star Cider on East Lake Road.
In a red barn-type new building near the entrance to the CMAC parking lot, the cidery offers a wide variety of apple ciders that are made at in-house brewing facilities. It also offers food from Nenno’s Mexican Restaurant food truck from Rochester. Plans also call for live music, workshops, and learning experiences for students in Finger Lakes Community College’s viticulture degree program.
Star Cider offers a trivia night from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, with prizes, and seating both indoors and outdoors. The Stahls have planted about 100 grafted apple trees near the business, with apples expected to be ready in three or four years.
The Stahls began making cider in their basement 10 years ago as a hobby. They began a small commercial operation five years ago, selling cider in kegs to some 35 area restaurants and bars.
The business is sponsored by FLCC under the Start-Up New York program. Customers must adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.
For more information, visit www.starcidery.com or call (585) 412-8785.