CANANDAIGUA — The growth of the Finger Lakes wine industry is fueled by locally-grown grapes on the hills surrounding the lakes.
A Gorham family is hoping their Star Cidery business on East Lake Road will grow for a similar reason — excellent apple crops grown in local orchards.
Adam and Cortni Stahl, and family members Nathan Stahl and Kevin Lewis, have taken their cidery operations from their basement to a bright red, modern new operation in the town of Canandaigua, near Finger Lakes Community College.
“Cortni and I both had other jobs and were making cider in our basement, selling it wholesale to local bars and restaurants. We wanted to expand beyond that so in 2014, we began planning to open our own cidery,” Adam said.
They looked around for a location, seeking a place with “positive energy” in a country setting. He said they found a vacant parcel on East Lake Road near FLCC and leased it from the owner.
“We learned that by partnering a business with an educational institution, we were eligible for the Start-Up New York program. FLCC agreed to partner with us and we have student interns working here,” Adam said. “The state incentives allowed us to design and build our facility, and we opened in March of 2019.”
The Stahls and Lewis buy a wide variety of apples from local growers, primarily from Bud Smith of Seneca Orchards in Seneca Castle.
“He grows nice tart apples that are perfect for cider making,” Adam said.
They also buy steel fermenting tanks from Vance Metal Fabricators in Geneva and use everything to create a wide variety of flavored ciders — both regular and hard — for on and off site consumption.
This summer, they made arrangements with Neno’s Gourmet Mexican Street Food of Rochester to locate a food operation in the cidery, selling nachos, tacos, burritos and other Mexican specialties.
The Stahls said they began making hard cider every fall as a hobby, making a few hundred gallons in their basement. After performing countless experiments with the fermentation process and working on blends, thy decided to form Star Cidery in the summer of 2014. For five years, they sold their ciders wholesale before opening their tasting room business in Canandaigua in the winter of 2019.
“Cider making is a labor of love that we cultivate by immersing ourselves in every aspect of the process,” Adam said. “From growing trees to picking, pressing, blending and fermenting fresh juice into hard cider, we have learned that being involved in every stage of the cider making process allows us to maintain the highest level of quality and consistency.”
Offering a taste of a new cranberry cider, Stahl explains that the beverage is still about 90 percent apple cider, with cranberry or blackberry juice “seeped” into the process when it is carbonized and canned. The same is true for a planned maple hard cider.
Today, in addition to Neno’s, the cidery is selling homemade doughnuts on weekends this fall.
Star Cidery products also can be purchased online. Cortni is a biologist at Cornell University and puts that knowledge into the apple fermentation process.
“She ls the real brains behind the operation,” Adam says.
Like many businesses, the cidery was hit hard by the COVID-19 virus and the restrictions that followed. In 2019, they offered a variety of lawn games to customers, but they have been halted since March because of the pandemic.
Star Cidery is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday thru Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.