LATHAM — In the spring, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced the start of practice for the fall sports season would begin a week later than usual.
That launch date has been pushed back even further — and it could be delayed until next year.
The officers of the NYSPHSAA made a tri-fold announcement Thursday: practice for fall sports will begin Sept. 21, more than a month later than normal; no regional or state tournaments will be conducted at the end of the fall season; and if fall sports can’t be completed in the suggested time frame, they would be moved to 2021.
The decisions followed the recommendations of the NYSPHSAA COVID-19 Task Force. The group met three times before producing a new plan for fall sports.
“While we are certainly disappointed that we won’t be able to start fall sports as we typically do, we completely understand and support the task force’s decision,” said Chris Corey, director of health, physical education and athletics in the Newark school district. “Our athletes and coaches will be prepared and look forward to any opportunity to play.”
“It is disappointing; however, I am happy that they did not cancel the fall season altogether,” Waterloo Athletic Director Christal Kent said. “We are also fortunate that we are finding out now so we can plan accordingly.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he’ll announced reopening plans for schools in early August.
“I do believe that putting the educational part of getting students back to school should be at the forefront,” Penn Yan Athletic Director Jon MacKerchar said. “Getting back to school Aug. 24 for athletics … it’s probably irresponsible to think that should happen first.
“We need to have school happen before our athletes begin participating again.”
NYSPHSAA President Paul Harrica echoed MacKerchar’s assessment.
“As the state considers reopening, it is unrealistic to believe athletic seasons can start on Aug. 24 as originally scheduled,” Harrica said in a press release. “The priority will continue to be on the educational process and a return to learning in the safest way possible.”
The NYSPHSAA Officers’ decision also includes:
• Waiving the seven-day practice rule.
• Maintaining current practice requirements.
• Encouraging geographic scheduling for games and contests.
• Giving schools the option, if permitted by state officials, to offer off-season conditioning workouts.
Because of the differences in how the novel coronavirus is impacting various regions, if fall seasons are interrupted or impacted, plans for condensed seasons will be implemented. The officers of NYSPHSAA have the power to adjust seasons through a provision in the organization’s constitution.
The condensed-season plan is as follows (all dates are tentative):
Season I (Winter Sports)
Dates: Jan. 4 to March 13.
Sports: Boys and girls basketball, bowling, ice hockey, indoor track and field, and skiing; boys swimming; competitive cheer; gymnastics; wrestling.
Note: Because of the high-risk nature of wrestling and competitive cheer, those sports may have to be moved to Season II or Season III.
Season II (Fall Sports)
Dates: March 1 to May 8.
Sports: Boys and girls cross country, soccer, and volleyball; field hockey; football; girls swimming; unified bowling.
Note: The weather will impact outdoor sports in some parts of the state in March and, potentially, early April. Girls tennis is moved to Season III.
Season III (Spring Sports)
Dates: April 5 to June 12.
Sports: Baseball; boys and girls golf, lacrosse, outdoor track and field, and tennis; softball; unified basketball.
“Our only disappointment is the mixed message from the governor’s office of allowing some youth activities (youth baseball/softball, camps) to play while school sports need to wait,” Corey said. “We hope the state Education Department and the governor’s office recognize the vital role that education-based athletics plays in the lives of young people and that school sports programs are best equipped to allow for safe and healthy athletic opportunities.”
“Let’s get kids back to school and keep them safe and prove there won’t be an uptick in our cases,” MacKerchar said. “Then, we get the opportunity to have the kids compete again. For many of our students, the social and emotional pieces athletics offers is at the forefront of their development.
“I am hopeful that Sept. 21 we will be able to get kids back to doing athletics. If it happens that we have to push it off until January, at least we have guidance.”
“With collegiate athletics postponing, the writing was on the wall,” Kent remarked. “Personally, I am filled with so many emotions right now and really feel for our student-athletes.”