ITALY — An already sprawling wildlife management area in this Yates County town is now a little larger.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation and Finger Lakes Land Trust recently announced acquisition of the 86-acre Parker Trust property. It will be added to the High Tor Wildlife Management Area.
High Tor consists of approximately 6,800 acres of numerous ecological habitats. It includes steeply wooded hills, gullies, eroded cliffs, and wetlands in Italy and the neighboring towns of Middlesex and Naples on the southern end of Canandaigua Lake.
“New York state is committed to enhancing recreational opportunities and connecting New Yorkers with nature, protecting Finger Lakes region water quality, and improving habitat for wildlife,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a news release. “In partnership with the Finger Lakes Land Trust, this property is a great addition to the High Tor Wildlife Management Area.”
The addition supports DEC’s ongoing efforts to enhance wildlife habitat, strengthen regional watershed protections, and increase access for wildlife-related recreational opportunities such as hunting, trapping, fishing, and wildlife viewing that bolster the local economy.
“We are delighted once again to have the opportunity to partner with DEC to expand this popular wildlife management area,” said Finger Lakes Land Trust Executive Director Andrew Zepp. “This is the fourth cooperative acquisition project we have completed here, and this latest addition features mature forest and extensive road frontage. By adding it to High Tor, we are securing significant wildlife habitat, enhancing public access, and helping to maintain Canandaigua Lake’s water quality.”
DEC purchased the Parker Trust parcel for $171,300 using federal Pittman-Robertson Act funds. Enacted in 1937, the act established an excise tax on the sale of firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment to pay for restoration, land acquisition, wildlife habitat management, and wildlife-related recreation programs.
The new parcel contains extensive trail networks running through forestland and meadows, and past ponds, streams, and wetlands. DEC previously identified the land as a regional conservation priority.
High Tor offers a variety of wildlife, including game species such as white-tailed deer, wild turkey, ruffed grouse, cottontail rabbit, grey squirrel, waterfowl, muskrat, raccoon, mink, and beaver. High Tor is also a designated bird conservation area.
Conifer stands, emergent marshes, and large blocks of forest provide habitat for a number of threatened species and species of concern, including the pied-billed grebe, bald eagle, least bittern, American bittern, northern goshawk, and Cooper’s hawk.