ALBANY — The state Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Department of Agriculture & Markets have announced the addition of another $370,00 to the Finger Lakes Cover Crop Initiative.
The initiative helps support farmers' use of cover crops such as rye, oats, wheat, radishes, peas, clover and sunflowers to reduce erosion, implement watershed management plans, and protect water quality in and around the 11 Finger Lakes, including Seneca, Cayuga, Keuka and Canandaigua. The $370,000 is in addition to $12.2 million invested by the state since 2010.
State officials describe cover crops as an excellent best-management practice to promote soil health and protect water quality in watersheds around the lakes. The crops are typically planted in late fall, following the harvest of traditional plantings, to improve soil health for the spring. Cover crops also reduce erosion and runoff, absorb excess nutrients, filter surface water, protect ground water, add organic matter to soil, reduce weeds, combat pests, and sequester carbon dioxide emissions in soil.
Soil and water conservation districts in the counties work with farmers in the watersheds to implement cover crop projects. Funding will be made available to farmers to incorporate cover cropping into their annual crop planting systems.
Since 2010, the program has provided $12.2 million for 547 landowners who contributed $6.2 million in cost sharing funds for cover crops across more than 20,000 acres of state farmland.