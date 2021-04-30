WATERLOO — The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced Wednesday the purchase of 7.7 acres at the entrance of Seneca Lake State Park from the city of Geneva has been completed.
“This addition will enhance the park entrance on Routes 5&20, and presents opportunities for Parks to upgrade the park entrance and improve the ecological resources at the site over time,” said Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid. “And, because it will be maintained as parkland forever more, it will also serve as a scenic, green gateway for the city of Geneva for travelers arriving from the east.”
The $181,400 purchase was funded under the state Environmental Protection Fund, said the Parks Department. Formerly part of Routes 5&20 until the roadway was realigned, the parcel in the town of Waterloo is currently mowed and separated from the state park by a fence, the agency said.
“As a city that celebrates and actively creates natural and recreational amenities for all, Geneva was thrilled to collaborate with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation team to execute the sale of city property for Seneca Lake State Park upgrades,” Geneva City Manager Sage Gerling remarked.
In 2016, City Council created an uproar when it approved the sale of the land to a developer that wanted to build seasonal rentals on it. The resolution approving the sale subsequently was rescinded because the city’s attorneys said it did not adequately spell out terms of the sale. On a second vote — and with public opposition mounting — Council voted it down.
The sale of the land to the state received little criticism when Council approved it in December 2019, and the state has assured the city that it has no plans to develop the parcel.
Established in 1958 at the northern end of Seneca Lake, the 141-acre Seneca Lake State Park features swimming, picnicking, biking, fishing, a 216-slip marina and boat launch, sports fields, playgrounds, a sprayground/water park, as well as ice fishing, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the winter.
Since 2010, more than 1.7 million people have visited the park.