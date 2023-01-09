COVERT — The state Department of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation has signed a purchase agreement with Baden-Powell Council of the Boy Scouts of America to buy nearly 100 acres of Camp Barton in this Seneca County town.
The Binghamton-based Council decided to sell Camp Barton to pay its $1.4 million share of lawsuit settlements against BSA. The nationwide litigation is the result of sexual abuse of boys by Scout leaders.
The sale price and other details are being negotiated, according to Matthew Bull, CEO of Baden-Powell Council.
“Camp Barton has not been sold, but our Council has a signed purchase agreement with the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to buy it,” Bull reported. “The price is being negotiated, and we should be able to release that in a month or two.”
Bull said part of the agreement is the formation of a local development corporation by the towns of Covert and Ulysses and the village of Trumansburg to manage the property as a public recreational area.
The Baden Powell Council sold about 40 acres of the camp on Route 89 in mid-2022 to the McGuire family, which owns several auto dealerships. That land is not on the waterfront and won’t be part of a public park, Bull said.
“We believe this is good for everyone,” Bull said. “It helps us meet our financial obligation and the beautiful property becomes a pubic recreation area. It’s sad we had to do this, but it allows us to move forward. It’s a unique situation.”
Baden Powell still owns Camp Tuscarora in Broome County.
Meanwhile, an online petition drive called “Save Camp Barton!” had generated more than 5,000 signatures as of Friday in an attempt to stop the sale to any private developer. Petition organizer Katelin Olson, the Ulysses town supervisor posted it on change.org with a goal of at least 7,500 signatures.
“Generations of Boy Scouts and area residents have learned to swim, boat, hike, explore and camp at Camp Barton,” Olson wrote. “It contains the outlet for Trumansburg Creek, is a critical habitat for wildlife and is located on a New York State Scenic Byway,’’ it states.
Olson strongly supports the state purchase with local management plan.
The pending sale of Camp Barton on Cayuga Lake may impact the sale of Boy Scout Camp Babcock-Hovey on Seneca Lake in Ovid, according to Steven Hoittt, CEO of Seneca Waterways Council in Rochester.
“Our Council’s share of the settlement is $8 million. That forced us to sell an asset, and we decided it would be Babcock-Hovey,” Hoitt said; Babcock-Hovey is on the market for $9 million. “An issue is that there are no comparable property sales to Babcock-Hovey for potential buyers to use in making an offer. Camp Barton is about half the size of Babcock-Hovey, but it could be a comparable once the sale price is known.”
Hoitt said he expects Camp Barton’s sale price to be $5 million to $7 million. “We should know in the first quarter of this year,” he added.
Hoitt said state officials have toured Babcock-Hovey and are interested in the property, as are private developers.
Camp Barton is a 138-acre parcel just north of Taughannock Falls State Park on Route 89 in Covert, including a 41-acre slice of undeveloped Cayuga Lake shoreline, woodlands, Frontenac Falls, and camping amenities. The Boy Scouts first established Camp Barton in 1924 at Taughannock Falls and moved it to Frontenac Point in Covert in 1927.
The Baden-Powell Council is selling the camp to pay for its share of an $850 million settlement reached between the Boy Scouts of America and thousands of Scouts who alleged sexual abuse by Scoutmasters and other officials of the BSA over years.
Babcock-Hovey is made up of 283 acres, woodlands, trails, cabins, a conference room, an outdoor swimming pool, and many other Scout-related and camp amenities.