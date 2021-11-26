SENECA FALLS — The Fourth Judicial Department of state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division has ruled the Cayuga Nation has a cause of action remaining in its litigation against the town over parking restrictions on East Bayard Street Extension.
In a 5-0 ruling, the Rochester-based court said state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle erred in granting a motion filed by the town to dismiss the Cayugas’ appeal over the enactment of Local Law 3-2020, which restricts parking on both sides of East Bayard Street Extension west of Route 89, near the location of a Nation-owned produce and cigarette business.
The five judges agreed that two of the three causes of action cited by tribal lawyers were not valid. However, they said a cause of action claiming enactment of the law was “arbitrary and capricious” was valid.
“We conclude the court erred in granting the motion with respect to the second cause of action,” the judges ruled.
Seneca Falls Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara declined to comment on the decision.
The Nov. 19 ruling said the Nation’s claim that the town was arbitrary and capricious because it was discriminatory and did not consider comments, statements and concerns the Nation properly raised prior to a hearing on the local law is a valid cause of action for the appeal to continue.
The Nation filed its appeal Feb. 9.
“It is unanimously ordered that the ruling is modified as to the law by denying the motion in part and reinstating the second cause of action,” the decision read.
The town has 20 days to serve and file an answer to that cause of action, the court directed.
The Nation initiated an Article 78 proceeding to annul Local Law 3-2020. The town filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming the three causes of action listed were deficient.
The other causes of action: The town lacked jurisdiction to enact parking regulations on a county road, and the local law was not supported by substantial evidence. However, the appeals court agreed with Doyle that the town does have jurisdiction on that road, and the claim of substantial evidence applies if there is a hearing at which evidence is taken, which was not the case.