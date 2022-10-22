GENEVA — After several years of work, a plan to reduce phosphorus levels in Seneca and Keuka lakes has received state approval.
The approvals by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Department of State clear the way for the Seneca-Keuka Watershed Nine Element Plan for Phosphorus to be implemented.
Phosphorus is a nutrient that boosts plant and algae growth in the two lakes, impacts water quality, and affects recreational uses in several ways.
“With the final version of the 9E plan now approved, we enter a new phase where our work will be focusing on executing the actions proposed in it,” said Colby Petersen, manager of the Keuka Watershed Improvement Cooperative. “There is a lot of work to be done and we all best get on doing it.”
“I think our instinctive response to any challenge is to respond with immediate action that results in some sort of action pursued without proper foresight, and planning is often wasteful and ineffective,” added Ian Smith, Seneca Lake Watershed steward. “The 9E plan is a roadmap to avoid this outcome and ensure our collective actions deliver on the goals we seek to achieve, namely the improvement of the natural resources in our watershed.”
The 9E plan identified focused strategies, short- and long-term programs, and projects to enhance the two lakes’ water supplies, aquatic habitats, and recreational uses. It addresses the primary source of phosphorus as polluted agricultural runoff and in-lake nutrient cycling from bottom sediments. Higher temperatures and increased storm intensity associated with climate change increases phosphorus pollution and aggravates phosphorus-induced water quality impairments.
Key elements of the plan are improving agricultural practices to reduce nutrient flow, repairing or replacing bad septic systems in the watershed, and implementing an aquatic plant management plan.
The state said the plan is consistent with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s framework for water-body protection and stakeholder engagement.
“The release of the plan gives the city of Geneva and our federal, state and local partners a path forward to continue to combat phosphorus pollution in our waterways,” Geneva City Manager Amie Hendrix said. “The Finger Lakes and the ecosystem they create provides so much to our community and protecting Seneca Lake is crucial to maintaining our uniquely urban city. Now let’s continue this great work in implementing these solutions.”
“The Seneca-Keuka Watershed Nine Element Plan represents a grassroots effort led by Finger Lakes watershed communities to actively restore these prized waters,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “DEC commends the vision, science, coordination and hard work that went into developing the Seneca-Keuka Watershed Nine Element plan and we will continue to support our many partners in the plan’s implementation.”
“This plan to protect the watershed is a living, breathing document that will be used for years to come and is the result of what can happen when the agencies and communities come together in the process,” state Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez said.
The plan was put together over several years by the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization, the Keuka Watershed Improvement Cooperative, Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, the Keuka Lake Association, Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, the Yates County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Ontario County Planning Department, and consultants from Ecologic LLC, Anchor QEA and Cornell University.
State and federal grants will be sought to help implement the plan, with funding for the plan provided by the state Environmental Protection Fund.
The nine elements:
• Identify and quantify sources of pollution in the watershed.
• Identify the water quality target or goal and pollution reductions needed to achieve the goal.
• Identify the best management practices that will help achieve reductions needed to meet the water quality goal.
• Describe the financial and technical assistance needed to implement the best management practices identified.
• Describe the stakeholder outreach, explain how their input was incorporated, and include the role of stakeholders in implementing the plan.
• Estimate a schedule to implement the best management practices identified in the plan.
• Describe the milestones an estimated time frames for best management practices implementation.
• Identify the criteria that will be used to assess water quality improvement as the plan is implemented.
• Describe the monitoring plan to collect water quality data that will be used to measure improvements using the criteria described in the eighth element.