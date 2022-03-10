WATERLOO — For 30 years, New York state has been reimbursing Seneca County for property taxes not paid by the Cayuga Nation. For just as long, the state also has been paying the fees of a law firm that represents the county in Native American legal matters.
Both of those payments stopped this year. The county Board of Supervisors would like that flow of money to start again.
The board voted Tuesday to request the state resume those payments. Indian Affairs Committee Chairman Bob Shipley of Waterloo said that would amount to more than $500,000 in unpaid county, town and school district taxes on Nation-owned property in 2022.
Shipley also said details of a Zoom meeting between county officials and the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs are being worked out. Officials want to address a range of issues with the BIA, including a leadership dispute between two rival factions of the Nation.
The Cayugas own about 1,200 acres in the towns of Seneca Falls and Varick and 140 acres in Cayuga County, all purchased from willing sellers over the past 20 years. The Nation pays property taxes only on the more than 100 acres it has applied to put into federal, tax-exempt trust.
In other action:
• MASKING — The county’s universal mask policy during the Covid-19 pandemic was eliminated. The policy, directed at employees and visitors to all county facilities, was implemented Sept. 14, 2021. “It’s now official,” board Chairman Bob Hayssen of Varick said after the policy was scuttled.
• WASTE — The Genesee/Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council will prepare the county’s inaugural 10-year solid waste management plan. The council’s bid of $70,433 was below that of $86,900 submitted by Barton & Loguidice.
• SEWER — The county will solicit professional services to help create a new sewer district in the Route 414 corridor from Tyre to Seneca Falls, and pay up to $20,000 for that work. The county took ownership of a sewer line along Route 414 recently from the county Industrial Development Agency.
• AUDIT — Drescher & Malecki LLP was hired to conduct all required audits of county finances for 2021. The firm, which submitted a bid of $58,000, was one of two that were interested; The Bonadio Group was the other. The contract can be extended for 2022 and 2023.
• SEPTIC — Supervisors approved fees for septic system inspections under the Seneca County Watershed Protection Law passed in February. Owners of septic systems within a certain distance from Seneca and Cayuga lakes would pay $100 for a septic system contractor/installer; $300 for an initial three-year certification; and $150 for a three-year recertification.
• APPOINTMENTS — Republican Board of Elections Commissioner Tiffany Folk of Waterloo was reappointed to a new, four-year term, beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Folk also was appointed to fill a vacancy on the county Board of Health, as was Dr. Dale Freier.
• UKRAINE — The board approved a motion sponsored by Paul Kronenwetter of Seneca Falls to support the country and people of Ukraine, which is being attacked by Russian forces. The motion was amended to say the county also welcomes Ukrainian immigrants fleeing the war to the county, state and country.