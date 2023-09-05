SENECA FALLS/OVID — State Assemblymen Jeff Gallahan and Phil Palmesano are working with the Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition and the United Way of Seneca County’s Suicide Prevention Coalition on two upcoming events.
The “Save Seneca County ... One Step at a Time” drive-thru events will be Sept. 19 in the Five Star Bank parking lot on Routes 5&20 in Seneca Falls, and Sept. 20 in the Five Star Bank parking lot on Route 96A in Ovid. Both will run from 3-6 p.m.
People can drop off unused and/or expired prescription and over-the-counter medication, and get free Narcan training and kits. They can also receive free gun locks.
Seneca Falls police will be at the Sept. 19 event and Seneca County sheriff’s deputies at the Sept. 20 event.
Gallahan and Palmesano said the purpose of the events is to prevent the abuse of household drugs, promote safe and healthy communities, and train people who see a drug overdose. They added that obtaining gun locks can make homes safer, especially for children and teens who might otherwise have unintended access without proper firearm storage.
“Providing safe means to dispose of medications and providing gun locks for home protection, as well as Narcan in the event of an overdose emergency, are just a few ways to help make our communities a little safer,” Gallahan said. “Public safety is something New York families should not have to worry about, yet we are seeing crime and drug addiction pose serious threats to public health and well-being. These events in Seneca County will help bring residents peace of mind, especially parents looking to keep medications out of reach from children and teens in the home. I encourage residents to stop by.”
“I am proud to be co-hosting these important events with Assemblyman Gallahan,” Palmesano added. “Proper disposal of unused or old prescriptions and over-the-counter medications can prevent a tragic occurrence and save lives. I encourage everyone to please take advantage of the two upcoming events to dispose of any medications no longer needed in your household.”