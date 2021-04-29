ALBANY — There’s a tendency to think the rental housing industry is dominated by unfeeling Goliaths who care about nothing more than getting their monthly checks from tenants, said Rich Tyson, a landlord from Rochester.
The truth, Tyson said in a Zoom press conference hosted by state Assembly Republicans Wednesday morning, is many are people of modest means trying to create wealth through real estate.
However, with Democrats looking to extend a COVID eviction moratorium through the end of August, Tyson and other housing industry members say landlords will continue to suffer. And the hurt is even more profound for small players, he said.
“They’re the people getting decimated,” said Tyson, explaining that “the big guys can absorb the losses.”
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said the moratorium had its purpose as the nation’s economy went into distress with the shutdown of non-essential businesses last March, but that time has passed.
“Small landlords who are struggling to make mortgage payments themselves due to the lack of rental income are being completely ignored by the majority,” Barclay said in a statement after the press conference. “We have crossed the line from protecting tenants facing difficulties to providing near-immunity from paying rent. Temporarily halting evictions made sense as the state was coming to grips with an emerging pandemic, but forcing landlords to house tenants who refuse to pay rent month after month is nothing short of economic cruelty.”
Housing industry advocates noted that without rental income, some landlords could lose properties, with the result being fewer available rental units.
With supplemental unemployment assistance boosting the household budgets for many, some people are simply gaming the system, said Elyse Zaccaro, a landlord from West Hampton Beach, Long Island.
“Tenants are taking advantage of the moratorium because they can,” she said. “There is no recourse. Housing courts have been closed for 14 months.”
Deb Hall, administrator of the 150-member Finger Lakes Landlord Association, which collectively has about 3,000 units, said “marginal tenants become bad tenants because they know they can’t be evicted.”
In a press release following the Wednesday morning conference, Hall issued the following statement: “The Democrat majority and governor have taken away our property rights during this pandemic,” she said. “They are also undermining their own housing laws, passed in 2019, by continuing to deny access to the courts. Rental providers are calling for common sense by allowing the well-equipped court system to align renters with public housing services, some of which have funding to help renters, and to clean up the pre-COVID cases that continue to languish in non-payment. We have followed the edicts for 15 months and have waited patiently for a solution. Extending the moratorium is not a solution.”
Industry members at the press conference said they are bearing the responsibility of housing some people for free, when the onus should be on the government.
Hall noted that the federal government has awarded New York millions in emergency rental aid, but that “the application is still not available” and likely won’t be for months.
State Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, issued a statement Wednesday afternoon opposing the rent moratorium’s extension.
“Our small landlords have been left without revenue to pay their mortgages, take care of their families, or make property updates including safety measures. We cannot ignore their hardships as we look to help New Yorkers recover from the effects of the pandemic,” said Gallahan.
“This moratorium simply kicks the can down the road and comes with real consequences for landlords and tenants. Local small landlords know their community and regularly work directly with tenants to make housing affordable. Since this moratorium has been extended, I have heard from many local landlords that have now been forced to sell their properties to out-of-area large housing companies, which will only drive rent up in our area.”
However, not all think an extension of the eviction moratorium is a bad thing.
“Acknowledging the reality that New York is still very much mired in a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, and answering the calls from struggling families throughout the state, the Legislature has introduced a bill that will prevent the residential eviction moratorium, a literal lifeline for millions of New Yorkers,” said Judith Goldiner, attorney-in-charge of the Civil Law Reform Unit at The Legal aid Society.
Includes reporting from the New York Daily News.