LYONS — State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow said he was working outside on Labor Day and noticed he was not feeling so hot.
It didn’t get better.
“And then there was the onset of severe headaches,” said Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons. “I felt like crap. So I got tested.”
Manktelow said he headed down to Wayne County Public Health in Lyons, where he tested positive for COVID-19. He said his wife and mother also tested positive.
The Republican assemblyman said he’s now “doing OK,” as are his wife and mother, and that the headaches have subsided for the most part. However, he explained it has not been a pleasant experience. While he has not suffered COVID-19 symptoms such as fever or chills, he has experienced severe nausea to go along with the severe headaches that he likened to one really bad hangover that never ends.
He and his family remain quarantined at their Lyons home.
Manktelow shared his condition on his Facebook page recently, where he emphasized that his Leach Road office remains open and available to assist district residents.
He said he is not vaccinated and noted that some friends who are vaccinated contracted COVID-19 while in the Thousand Islands. He said he did not get vaccinated because of “underlying health issues.”
Manktelow said he can come out of quarantine Thursday and will head back to Albany Sunday for Assembly matters.
His doctor told him he could feel the effects for some time.
“The fatigue can last for weeks,” he said, adding he does not know where he contracted COVID-19, but that Wayne County Public Health is investigating.
“I have told everyone I’ve been around (that he contracted COVID-19),” Manktelow said.
The assemblyman is one of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Wayne County and the Finger Lakes Region as a whole, where the positivity rate for those tested was at 4.69% on Sunday. The Finger Lakes Region includes Rochester.
Wayne County Public Health reported 65 new cases between Friday and Monday, with 16 of them involving children.
According to the agency, there are 218 active cases in Wayne County, with 57 deaths and 22 people hospitalized.
The surge of infections mirror last year, said Ryan Mulhern, the health department’s educator and spokesperson.
“They are similar, but happening sooner,” he said. “Last fall we saw our biggest surge between the first week of October and the end of the year. This year it seems to be occurring about 4-5 weeks sooner, if not a little more. We’ve been looking at the trends all summer long and doing our best to tell everyone that they are mirroring what we saw last fall, but sooner. We were in single digits of active cases as recently as the first week of July.”
Mulhern attributes the surge to the Delta variant, explaining that a person infected with the variant can infect a larger number of people.
“This strain seems to have a higher risk of more severe symptoms, hospitalizations and by sheer quantity of infections, death,” Mulhern said. “The vaccines have seen a small decrease in efficacy against preventing symptoms all together, but they remain very strong against hospitalizations and death, and they are still about 90% effective at preventing symptoms all together — an extremely high rate compared to most vaccines. They are still the best and most effective prevention against COVID-19, and we encourage everyone who hasn’t already done so to get vaccinated. Diligent mask usage is still the next best option as well.”