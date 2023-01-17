LYONS — The potential for off-shore wind farms on Lake Ontario appears unlikely for the foreseeable future, a report by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority indicates.
That pleases state Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, whose district includes the shoreline communities of Wayne County, as well as Webster in Monroe County.
“Further evaluation of the Great Lakes Wind Energy Feasibility Study shows this is not beneficial to the people of New York,” Manktelow said last week.
The state already is in the midst of creating wind farms off the Atlantic Coast, but this study takes a deeper dive at the challenges of building wind farms on Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. Among the issues explored: the economics of placing wind farms off shore, the effect on the environment, and, ultimately, whether they should be considered part of the state’s renewable energy plan under the New York Climate Act.
The report notes that Lake Ontario wind turbines have the potential to produce up to 15,000 megawatts a day and 1,600 megawatts on Lake Erie.
However, there are too many obstacles to achieve that potential with current market conditions, the report indicates.
“Based on the totality of this analysis, this (study) concludes that Great Lakes wind currently does not offer a unique, critical or cost-effective contribution toward the achievement of New York State’s Climate Act goals beyond what existing, more cost-competitive programs are currently able to deliver,” the report says. “This conclusion is based on a fulsome analysis of the resource-development costs, ratepayer impacts, expected state benefits, transmission and interconnection limitations, infrastructure and supply chain constraints, visual impacts and potential environmental impacts of Great Lakes wind.”
Factors leading to this conclusion include higher costs compared to other forms of renewable energy, risks associated with new technologies, such as the floating wind platforms — they are suggested for Lake Ontario — and near-shore ice formation, as well as the need for upgraded port facilities to serve as bases for specialized vessels used in off-shore wind turbine construction.
Manktelow said there are other ways for New York to achieve its ambitious carbon-reduction plan.
“Through current technology we can develop and incorporate more cost-effective strategies that will meet the goals of the CLCPA and not break the backs of New York taxpayers,” he said. “Not only are there higher costs compared to other renewable energy generations, but there are undoubtedly unforeseen risks with implementing new technologies for Great Lakes wind. These risks include a lack of existing supply chain and increased costs associated with upgrades of ports and vessels to build the necessary platforms and developments that would undoubtedly disrupt wildlife and businesses along the coast.
“The state is heading toward greener renewable energy, but plans like Great Lakes wind do little to move the needle in the right direction,” he continued. “Lakeshore residents would be left with their impeccable views obstructed by wind turbines. Our residents along the shoreline savor the beauty of the wildlife and views many can only dream of. Should this plan move forward, any and all near-shore development will likely spoil the calming nature of the waves crashing on the shores.”
While off-shore wind on New York’s northern coasts appears to lack viability at this point, the state is well into creating off-shore wind on its Atlantic coast.
NYSERDA said New York now has five offshore wind projects in active development, estimated to produce more than 4,300 megawatts of electricity a day, representing nearly 50% of the capacity needed to meet New York’s nation-leading offshore wind goal of 9,000 megawatts by 2035.
New York’s climate plan calls for achieving 70% renewable energy by 2030, 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040; a 40% reduction in statewide greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 levels by 2030, an 85% reduction from 1990 levels by 2050, and net-zero emissions statewide by 2050.