PENN YAN — The capital project to renovate the Main Street building known as Milly’s Pantry will be getting a boost from the state’s attorney general.
The office of Letitia James announced Wednesday that James plans to visit the site Saturday morning. She will be in the area that day to participate in the Equal Rights Amendment Centennial Convention in Seneca Falls.
“This visit is a chance to highlight the work Milly’s is doing for the community,” said Grant Fox, deputy press secretary for the AG’s office.
The Milly’s Pantry board of directors recently unveiled a $3 million capital project to renovate the former Odd Fellows building. The site is named in honor of the late Camilla “Milly” Bloomquist, a beloved Yates County resident who started and oversaw a number of programs that helped thousands of children in the county for decades, including the weekend backpack and school supplies programs.
Fox said James will be touring Milly’s Market & Café, the fundraising arm of Milly’s Pantry, with Jan Barrett, board president for Milly’s Pantry, and Denise Shay, executive director. The visit is expected to last about an hour.
The group will tour the market, second-floor commercial kitchen and office space, and the third floor. The tour will highlight programs designed to address issues of food insecurity and academic readiness in Yates County.
“The families, friends, staff and volunteers of Milly’s Pantry are excited to host a visit from Attorney General James at our market and café,” Barrett said.