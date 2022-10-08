WATERLOO — A state Comptroller's Office audit of town finances for the period of Jan. 1, 2018, to Nov. 24, 2021, raised several criticisms, concluding that the Town Board and Supervisor Don Trout "did not effectively manage the town's financial operations."
State auditors also said the board and supervisor were not aware of the town's true financial position because Trout "did not maintain accurate accounting records and reports."
The 20-page report said the board did not:
• Implement adequate corrective action to address prior audit findings and recommendations. This prolonged significant deficiencies, such as inadequate financial policies, procedures, records and reports. State auditors were also critical of town finances in a 2017 audit when Gary Westfall was supervisor. Trout took over Jan. 1, 2018.
• Conduct or contract for an annual audit of the supervisor's records.
• Establish written multi-year financial and capital plans to adequately manage fund balances.
Recommendations to the town are to establish written policies for financial operations, develop multi-year written financial and capital plans, adopt realistic budgets, provide adequate oversight and attend municipal accounting training, maintain accurate accounting records, and provide monthly financial reports to the board.
Auditors said the board is responsible for the general management and control of the town's financial affairs, which includes adopting the annual budget and establishing financial policies.
The supervisor serves as the town's chief fiscal officer and budget officer. The supervisor is responsible for the town's day-to-day financial activities, which includes maintaining accounting records and providing financial reports to the board. Trout has an account clerk and a payroll clerk to assist.
"A unique aspect of financial management in this town is the revenue it receives, averaging $620,000 annually, in fixed quarterly payments, in accordance with a community benefits agreement with a local landfill (Seneca Meadows)," auditors said. "'The agreement specifies various broad categories of qualified expenditures for acceptable uses of this revenue."
Auditors criticized the four Town Board members and the supervisor. Here's what they said about each:
BOARD — Auditors said the board's oversight responsibilities would be improved if it provides clear guidelines for how it intends to conduct operations, segregates employee duties, or establishes compensating controls where duties cannot be adequately segregated and ensure that transactions are authorized and accurately recorded and have adequate supporting documentation.
The board was told it should also require the supervisor to prepare and provide periodic financial reports and supporting records for review, monitor the town's financial activity, and make management decisions. It did not implement adequate corrective action from prior audit reports, despite being given guidance on how to do that.
"As a result, the town's existing deficiencies maintained or worsened and more developed," the report said, adding that this led to the board not having accurate accounting records and reports since at least 2012.
The board did not actively oversee the supervisor's office, abdicating its management role to the supervisor. Auditors said the board mistakenly thought the supervisor's records were audited, but the board didn't conduct that audit or contract for the required annual audit of the supervisor's records. They said this contributed to the significant problems identified in the town's accounting records, and caused the town to have an increased risk that money could be misappropriated.
The board also did not adopt realistic budgets or properly managed fund balances. For example, the board budgeted 51% of the landfill revenue from 2018-20 before moving that number to 96% in 2021, after the audit began.
Inaccurate fund balances in several funds were noted too.
"The financial condition of the town's funds cannot be determined until town officials resolve the various uncertainties in the records, including unsupported adjustments, interfund advances and questionable cash balances," auditors said.
SUPERVISOR — The supervisor was said to have not provided adequate oversight and did not make an effort to obtain training or otherwise become familiar with the computerized accounting records and reports to be able to fulfill its financial duties, auditors said.
"Therefore, he was unable to adequately oversee or assist the two account clerks while they learned to prepare and manitain his accounting records,'' auditors said. The supervisor relied on the account clerk, payroll clerk, software vendor and a consultant to perform most financial duties. But Trout did not provide training, guidance or direction to the new clerks, adequately monitor their work or review financial records.
Auditors were critical of Trout's failures, saying financial records were lacking for pooled cash, intra-budget transfers, water and sewer billing practices and payroll information.
"As a result, the town's accounting records were not current or accurate, customers received inaccurate water and sewer bills and officials were incorrectly paid,'' auditors said.
"Also, significant errors went undetected and uncorrected, resulting in inaccurate accounting records and reports,'' they added.
The supervisor was said to have not maintained accurate records or reports, both with inadequate details. Records were said to not be current and there were discrepancies in virtually every town account.
"Overall, the town paid more than $25,000 over the years of 2019 to 2021 to the software vendor and consultant to assist the supervisor in performing his financial duties. However, as of the end of our field work, the town still did not have current, accurate accounting records and financial reports, or a trained account clerk who could maintain the town's accounting records without assistance,'' auditors said.
Auditors concluded with a list of 26 recommendations on steps to take to correct the numerous deficiencies.
In response, Trout sent a letter to the State Comptroller's Office agreeing with the findings and promising to "continue to work on the identified issues and implement changes.''
"After receiving the draft, we realize the town of Waterloo has many issues of great concern that need to be addressed and action taken,'' it states.
"As the new board since the last audits, we will implement a corrective action plan based upon the findings from the state Comptroller's Office's finalized report. The town has started working on the issues stated since 2020,'' it continues.
Town officials said an example of that is that as of June 2022, the town has an extensive capital plan implemented by the supervisor and board and completed by MRB Group engineers.
"Also, resolutions are being implemented by the supervisor and board, as well as the town clerk and account clerk, and approved at monthly meetings,'' the letter states.
Trout told state officials the town knows here are issues within the six water districts and two sewer districts. He said four or more master meters have been installed to identify water loss and usage and will pinpoint usage and loss. He also said he town's water and sewer maintainers are working on a project to change out any defective meters to isolate the actual water usage.
This week, Trout said he and the board "have a good handle on and are aware of the issues and what's going on.''
"We've been working on these problems for about two years and have already corrected about half of them. We will fix them all,'' he said.