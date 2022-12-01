ALBANY — Historic rehabilitation grants are going to five projects in the region, the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced Wednesday.
The agency said that in all, 12 historic rehabilitation projects in rural Western New York will receive more than $470,000 in federal grants and local matching funds. The Parks department said the funding, under the Genesee Valley Rural Revitalization Grant Program, will support such projects as structural repairs and restoration work of historic commercial buildings, ADA compliance upgrades to public spaces and window improvements for a creative arts center. The first round of grants was announced in September 2021 and included over $300,000 to five awardees.
The grant program is supported by a $750,000 award made to Parks through the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Fund and administered by the National Park Service. Another $43,250 in matching funds was provided by the Rochester Area Community Foundation, Letchworth Gateway Villages and the Landmark Society of Western New York.
Local recipients receiving grants:
• Town of Phelps (Ontario County): The town will receive $50,000 for roof repairs and upgrades to Phelps Town Hall, which was constructed around 1849 and is listed on the state and national registers of historic places. A portion of the grant will be used to reinstall the clock/bell tower, which has been undergoing restoration and rehabilitation.
• Cracker Box Palace (Sodus, Wayne County): The organization will receive $50,000 for the stabilization and renovation of Shaker First House, Wayne County’s largest animal shelter, which is listed as a contributing structure on the National Register of Historic Places and suffered severe fire damage recently.
• Dierdre Stevenson/The Sutton Company (Naples, Ontario County): Business owner Dierdre Stevenson will receive $50,000 to complete a series of urgent structural repairs to the historic store building, which was built in the 1800s and is home to The Sutton Company.
• Romulus Historical Society (Seneca County): It will receive $6,300 for foundation repairs and attic insulation/weatherization of the Chief Engineer’s House, which is part of the former Willard State Hospital Complex. The complex’s buildings have been determined to be eligible for inclusion in the state and national registers of historic places, and the town of Romulus and the Historical Society are committed to finding new community use for the buildings once the state officially transfers ownership to the town.
• United Methodist Church of Sodus (Wayne County): It will receive $50,000 for a boiler and elevator lift replacement, as well as funding for nomination to the National Register since the building is eligible but not yet listed in the state and national registers of historic places.
For more information about the grant program, contact Megan Klem, preservation planner at the Landmark Society of Western New York, by emailing mklem@landmarksociety.org or visiting www.landmarksociety.org/GVRR.