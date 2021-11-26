ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that nearly $14 million has been awarded to protect clean water across the state, including a number of projects in the Finger Lakes region.
The funding will support agricultural water quality conservation projects across the state, benefiting 91 farms, and is provided through the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control program, which supports projects that address water quality challenges in priority watersheds and protect the environment, Hochul said.
“New York continues to take decisive action to protect access to clean water across the state,” Hochul said. “This money will go towards fulfilling both those goals by encouraging the implementation of cost-effective waterway protection and reducing our carbon footprint.”
The projects were awarded to 25 county soil and water conservation districts on behalf of the farms, who will support on-farm environmental planning and the implementation of best-management-practice systems to keep nutrients and other potential pollutants from entering waterways, Hochul said. BMPs include a variety of measures, including vegetative buffers along streams, cover crops, nutrient management through manure storage and other conservation measures.
The Finger Lakes region received about $1.2 million in the round 27 grants for the Agricultural Non-point Source Abatement and Control Program.
Projects in the Finger Lakes include:
• $635,388 to the Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Sodus Creek/Sodus Bay watersheds. The goals include protecting public drinking water sources and encouraging climate resilience and sustainability, said the state.
• $142,170 to the Wayne district to work with one farm in the Crusoe/Butler/Black Creek watersheds. Goals include supporting water quality in the Lake Ontario watershed; providing proper storage and handling of agrichemicals, as well as their safe storage; create 600 acres of cover crops to improve soil organic matter; and encouraging other farms in the area to utilize buffers as best-management practice for protecting water quality.
• $418,030 to the Yates County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with 10 farms in the Keuka Lake Watershed. The project includes controlling non-point source pollution, and in particular sediments and nutrients; implementing buffers to protect surface waters; and protecting public drinking water sources.
• $179,220 to Yates to work with four farms in the Canandaigua Lake Watershed. The project will include best management practices to reduce sediments and nutrients from going into the lake; providing proper storage and handling of agrichemicals; and creating buffers to protect surface water.
Over the past 25 years, the state said it has supported projects covering 500 separate watersheds across New York, including 1,300 manure storage projects to help farms actively balance nutrient supply and crop nutrient demand, which the state said benefits the environment and enhances farm viability.