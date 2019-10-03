CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County is getting more than $200,000 through the state’s County-Wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI).
State officials said the county achieved $207,172 in taxpayer savings in 2018, resulting in a dollar-for-dollar match from the state. Through the state initiative, counties are rewarded for identifying ways to consolidate services and save taxpayer money through government efficiency.
Ontario County was recognized for 10 projects, including shared health officers, an employee assistance program including school districts, sharing heavy equipment, employee training, and more. The county worked with 25 municipal partners, including the city of Canandaigua, to achieve the savings.
“We welcome the matching funds as an affirmation of our continuing collaborative efforts to the benefit of our taxpayers,” Ontario County Administrator Mary Krause said in a press release.