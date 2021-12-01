WATERLOO — Trelina Solar Energy Center is one giant step closer to becoming reality.
The New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment approved a certificate of environmental compatibility and public need Tuesday. The vote was 6-1.
The approval paves the way for the Juno Beach, Fla.-based company to move ahead with construction of an 80 megawatt solar facility on a 418-acre section of leased farmland in the Packwood-Serven road area. All that remains is the filing of plans showing how the company will comply with environmental concerns contained in the permit.
The board met in Albany, with ad hoc members Rich Swinehart and Joe Wukitsch of Packwood Road participating via Zoom. Wukitsch cast the sole opposing vote. State-appointed siting board members Tammy Mitchell, Laura Michele, Vincent Ravashiere, Louis Alexander and Robert Williams joined Swinehart in voting yes.
The meeting lasted less than 30 minutes.
Kris Scornavacca, project director for Trelina, did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Dakin Lecakes of the state Public Service Commission explained the project to the siting board and said that agency recommended the certificate be granted. He said the photovoltaic panels will generate electricity from the sun, and a substation and transmission line will take it to the New York State Electric & Gas electric station in nearby Border City.
“The project meets the statutory requirements under Article 10, and the public process has been fair and open,” Lecakes said. “The project has received more than 100 comments, with a large majority voicing support for the project.”
Lecakes also noted the opposition, listing visual impacts, traffic, noise, possible groundwater contamination, and lowering of property values.
The siting board was told Trelina asked that three local laws be waived as unduly burdensome for the company. They related to a 10-foot height limit for solar panels, decommissioning of the facility if inactive for six months or longer, and a decommissioning bond — all of which are town zoning law requirements.
“This project mitigates environmental concerns to the best extent possible and meets all regulatory requirement and serves the public interest,” Lecakes said, adding that the project “meets the state’s energy goals and policies as well, shifting toward renewable energy sources.”
Wukitsch said the plan does not include specifics related to the type of vegetation that will be used for a buffer and landscaping. Lecakes said that once a permit is granted, Trelina must, by law, submit plans for complying with certificate conditions, including buffering and landscaping details.
Wukitsch added that he couldn’t understand why a section dealing with the discovery of an eagle’s nest on the site was heavily redacted. Administrative Law Judge Michael Caruso replied by saying that is done to avoid identifying the location of the nest so the public isn’t tempted to visit the site and disturb the wildlife there.
According to Wukitsch, a survey of those neighboring the property where Trelina will be built showed almost universal opposition, with the major concern being the fear of a negative impact on property values.
Town Supervisor Don Trout said while the Article 10 approval process didn’t give the town much of a say, the board supported it.
“We were not going to fight it,” Trout said. “We have an agreement with Trelina for $60,000 a year in direct payments to the town, plus we will get more property tax revenue from this than we would if it remained agricultural land.”
The solar center will be constructed on about 40% of the 1,067 acres that make up Gem Lake Farms, which is owned by the Oese-Siegel family. The Serven Road farm produces pasture-raised Black Angus beef, hay, and grain.