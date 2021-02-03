WATERLOO — Property owners near a proposed 80-megawatt solar farm have been denied $40,000 in intervenor funds by the state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment.
The Packwood, Serven and Pre-Emption Neighborhood Association sought the funds to hire experts to help in its review of the solar project proposed by Trelina Solar Energy Center LLC on 400 acres of leased farmland in the west end of the town.
Meanwhile, the two state hearing examiners for the case did grant the town of Waterloo $80,000 it had requested in intervenor funds, also to hire experts to represent its interests during the permit application process.
Hearing officers Sean Mullany and Michael Caruso said intervenor funding is available only to parties to a case. They said the neighborhood group has not requested party status and made no showing that any of its members meet the criteria for party status.
However, the examiners said, even if the group was eligible, it is seeking funding for ineligible purposes.
“Application funding may only be used to defray expenses for expert witnesses, consultants and administrative and eligible legal fees. Funding cannot be used to defray expenses related to having an independent advisory board conduct a review of potential agreements between the applicant and local municipalities,” they wrote in a Jan. 27 decision.
The neighborhood association requested the $40,000, which would come from Trelina, to:
• Study real estate values in the area around the solar farm and determine what impact the proposed solar project would have on those values.
• Have an independent advisory board perform an independent review of the proposed Payment In Lieu Of Taxes (PILOT) and community host benefits agreements before local governments adopt either of those agreements.
• Have a non-governmental agency perform an independent review of the project’s environmental impacts on Seneca Lake, including its tributaries and surrounding fauna and flora.
“Furthermore,” the officers wrote, “funding cannot be used to defray a party’s expenses related to identifying and assessing a project’s impact on local property values.”
They said the request to study the impacts on Seneca Lake is not based on any finding of fact, and the request does not indicate what experts the association would hire, their qualifications, how the work would proceed and how much they would charge for those services.
They said the town’s request for $80,000 is granted because it meets the criteria for hiring of specific experts to help the town review the project. That includes legal and engineering consultants.
Trelina opposed the neighborhood group’s application in December.
Joseph Wukitsch of Packwood Road, representing the neighbors, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.