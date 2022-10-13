RICHMOND — The state Department of Environmental Conservation has purchased 57 acres in the towns of Richmond and Canadice that will be added to the Honeoye Inlet Wildlife Management Area.
The DEC bought the three parcels from Ithaca-based Finger Lakes Land Trust for $126,000. The land trust bought those parcels in 2019.
Two of the properties include frontage on East Lake Road. There is steep, mixed hardwood forest overlooking the inlet and lake on that acreage.
A third parcel on West Lake Road buffers adjacent state-owned wetlands and provides scenic views of the lake and surrounding hillsides.
The DEC also announced the purchase of 140 acres in the Schuyler County towns of Dix and Montour Falls from the land trust to add to the Catharine Creek Wildlife Management Area. The purchase price was $118,000.
Funding for the purchases was provided by the state’s Environmental Protection Fund.
By working cooperatively with landowners and local communities, the land trust has protected more than 29,000 acres of the region’s undeveloped lakeshore, rugged gorges, rolling forests and scenic farmland. The land trust owns and manages a network of more than 45 nature preserves that are open to the public and holds perpetual conservation easements on 172 properties that remain in private ownership.